The Olimpia Milano player and international with the Spanish team, Nikola Mirotic, has spoken about his sporting career in an interview given to the French media Skweek in which he stated that, despite having represented Spainhas never felt colors.

“I never felt Spanish. I am an Orthodox Montenegrin-Serb, even if he played with Spain,” explained the interior, who is one of the stars of the Euroleague.

However, he has also confessed that he has good memories of national basketball: “I always thought that Spain is my second home because it went very well for me. “He gave me the opportunity and I feel grateful for it.”

Some statements that have surprised considering that the interior of the Olimpia Milano (also called the Armani Milan), debuted in July 2010 with the Spanish team, which played the Eurobasket U-20 held in Croatia. and played with the Spain shirt until 2016.

In this sense, he achieved gold at the 2015 European Championship and bronze at the 2016 Rio Games. In fact, currently, continues playing with the Spanish flag in the Euroleague.

Finally, Mirotic explained that he does not believe he will play for the national team again: “Return? I don’t think so. I haven’t played with them for many years, I have focused on giving everything for the club I am in. Then in the summer I have my personal things, family and business. And I’m at an age where I don’t see myself coming back.”