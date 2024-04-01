Before starting, the idea was:

– In Ramadan, the time of the good people, since the night of the twenty-seventh, mosques and homes were celebrating the farewell of the month of Ramadan, by reciting the farewell, “Farewell.. Farewell.. Farewell, O Ramadan, the month of fasting and forgiveness,” and houses would bring a volunteer to read to them the concluding Qur’an that the family had read, and they would give it as a gift. For their deceased families, now this issue is rarely remembered by the new generation, and at the end of our lives, they may give us a “slide” that contains the seven or ten recitations, and the supplication for concluding the Qur’an, or they can create a “Upload” for us to appear on the screens of our electronic devices, and God is sufficient for the believers. Evil fighting!

They told the time and said:

– Your child does not belong to you until you see your grandson playing at your door.

– Whoever tells the truth should know that he will definitely be expelled from nine cities.

Fanaticism is a monster that dares to claim that it is the son of legitimate religion.

Wonders and marvels:

– Many people believe that banknotes are made of paper, but the truth is that they are made of cotton and linen. High heels were originally for men, and were the fashion of the seventeenth century. Then women began to wear them in imitation of men. In 1903, Mary Anderson invented the windshield wiper for cars. In 1951, Marion Donovan invented baby diapers.

Knowledge treasury:

– The origin of the shroud in Arabic, and in English “Coffin” from the Greek “Kophinos”, which is the basket, and the coffin is said to originate from the hieroglyph “tepeh”, the Hebrew “tepeh”, the Ethiopian “ta bo tot”, and the Arabic as well, and in Hebrew there is “Aron”, meaning the box, In ancient times, the Sumerians buried their dead by placing them in baskets, because of their fear of the dead. As for the inhabitants of Northern Europe, they were cruel to the dead because of their fear of him and the possibility of him returning after death. They would cut off his legs and head, tie his body, and take him through crooked and difficult paths, so that he would not find his way to their homes. There are peoples who do not take the dead out of the door, but rather through a hole in the wall, and after taking him out, that gap is filled.

Our symbol is our identity:

– From the common language of our common people, he strayed from the place, meaning he fled. We say: he strayed from the house or the shaft of the bottom, and the defeated stray, and straying, is the cowardly fleeing from a battle or a manly situation, and it is an attribute of deficiency, and he is accustomed to, and ferocity is the habit, and we say: he is prey on. Good times and bad, and we say: This boy is hard to hit, or he is not good except by being weak and beaten, or like mush, he is not good except by beating.

Things about us and from us:

In the days of circumcision in ancient times, they used to gather young boys of the same age and make them sit under the shade of a tree. The circumcised person would bring his equipment, a razor and a lash to sharpen on it, an “aidin” paddle, cotton and gauze, and the family would begin by shouldering or holding the son so that he would not move and hurt himself, and perform the procedure. The circumcised man razor-blasted while saying: This is an obsession, O Generous one, and asked the boy to look up to see the birds. At that moment, he quickly cut off the foreskin, and in order to distract the mind of the circumcised child and his crying, they brought him up and hugged him, and after the circumcision they slaughtered the sacrifices, and in the evening they called the Malid band, and after They leave them to swim in the sea for three days to cleanse the wound, or the circumciser examines them and removes the cotton and gauze.

Publication history:

– My tears fell one day when I was paralyzed and my ribs collapsed

I wish this bird had not arrived and had not been afflicted by the friendliness of loved ones

The limit is a quarter of it when you get numb, and one limit if the time goes on becomes good.

**

– I would like to run from the sea of ​​six shawls in Nador and cut them off

Zagni Tawash, Kalkatah Aani, and others like her

My weight has lost me, and my soul has lost its justice.

**

– If you suffer from Ghazali's fever, he will not wake up if you treat him

Other than the sound of the albumen of a gazelle whose eyes have become watery

He kept him reading a thousand empty-headed people in love, but they only knew him.