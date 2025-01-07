Nikola Miroticformer Real Madrid and Barcelona player and currently at Olimpia Milan, has given an interview with the French media ‘Skweek’ in which he reviewed both the current state of his career and his past. In addition to his time at NBAthe player has spoken about his participation with the Spanish team and his statements have surprised. “I have never felt Spanish,” said the Montenegrin by birth.

«I am an orthodox Montenegrin-Serb even if I played with Spain (…). I always thought that Spain is my second home because it went very well for me. He gave me the opportunity and I feel grateful for it,” explained Mirotic, who won the Eurobasket with the national team in 2015 and the Olympic bronze in Rio de Janeiro 2016. However, a couple of seasons ago he gave up returning to the orders of Sergio Scariolo.

It was Serge Ibaka who occupied the nationalized position at the beginning of the last decade. The Congolese was part of the team that won gold in the 2011 European Championship and silver in London 2012where Spain lost in the final against the United States. But the Balkan’s progression meant that he ended up being chosen for the following competitions.

Curiously, Mirotic was involved in a significant incident in the Eurobasket 2015. While he was retreating to the locker room after the team’s defeat against Italy, a fan put a Serbian flag in front of him and the player shook it off with such virulence that he ended up breaking it. A gesture that angered the fans of the Balkan country, although this was justified by the frustration of the defeat and was forgiven.









Mirotic, in terms of clubs, broke into Real Madrid, before making the leap to the NBA, where he played for teams such as Chicago Bulls or the New Orleans Pelicans. However, in 2019, he returned to Europe with the help of Barcelonawhich made him one of the highest paid players on the continent. Although his best basketball came dressed as a Barça player, he never won the Euroleague, the great obsession of the Catalans. Now, in Italy, he leads Milan with more than 18 points per game in the continental competition.