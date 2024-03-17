The activity of the national teams returns, after several months of absence, the FIFA Date in March will bring us several interesting confrontations and one of them will be the friendly match between England and Brazil from the impressive Wembley Stadium.
In this way, we share with you all the details about this commitment that will be a delight for football fans, as two of the best teams in the world will face each other.
No broadcast (United States), no broadcast (Mexico) and NOW NET e ClaroCanais GloboGloboSporTVDirecTV GO (Brazil).
Goalie: J. Pickford.
Defenses: K. Walker, J. Stones, H. Maguire and B. Chilwell.
Media: J. Henderson and D. Rice; P. Foden, J. Bellingham and M. Rashford.
Forwards:Harry Kane.
This was the official call for the England team to face the Brazil team (March 23) and the Belgium team (March 26) in two friendlies.
Goalie: Bento.
Defenses: Danilo, Beraldo, Magalhaes and Wendell.
Media: André and Guimarães; L. Paquetá, Rodrygo and V. Júnior.
Forwards: Richarlison.
The first list of summoned Dorival Junior has suffered three considerable losses at the last minute due to various physical problems. Ederson (Manchester City), Marquinhos (PSG) and Martinelli (Arsenal) have been cut and replaced ahead of the friendlies that Brazil will play against England and Spain.
The new coach of the canarinha has been forced to call Leo Jardim (Basque da Gama), Fabrício Bruno (Flamengo) and Galen (Porto). Three footballers who have not yet made their debut with the five-time world champion's senior team and who will enjoy their opportunity.
England 2-1 Brazil
