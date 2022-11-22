The Supreme Court of the United States has rejected this Tuesday an appeal filed by former president and presidential candidate Donald Trump to try to prevent the Internal Revenue Service from turning over his tax returns to a committee of the House of Representatives led by Democrats. The decision is a great defeat for a Trump who in recent years has worked hard to prevent these reports from coming to light, just at a time when investigations into his contributions have multiplied, reports CNN.

The House Ways and Means Committee already tried to get hold of Trump’s tax returns in 2019, with the tycoon still as president of the United States, the main reason why this requirement was unsuccessful. Already in 2021, with Joe Biden as a tenant of the White House, the petitions resumed.

The case now takes a new turn of the wheel after just three weeks ago the Supreme Court itself temporarily prohibited the publication of said tax returns, until other judicial instances evaluated whether or not the review of previous rulings of the justice on this matter.

Therefore, now the committee of the House of Representatives can get to obtain the tax returns of the tycoon in the fastest possible way. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers believe that the committee’s true intentions are to disclose said tax information to the public.

The Supreme Court’s pronouncement took place on the same day that a demographic study prepared by Harvard CAPS-Harris exclusively for The Hill revealed that 20% of those surveyed considered that Trump was the biggest loser in the legislative elections of last 8th of november. Behind him, with 15%, is the whole of the Democratic Party.