Fox News: US and Israel decide to conduct joint exercises in the coming weeks

The United States and Israel are going to conduct joint military exercises simulating an attack from Iran and its forces in the region, informed Fox News channel.

As the sources specified, the parties are now deciding on the organization of maneuvers in the coming weeks. Israeli Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi and Head of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the US Armed Forces (AF) Mark Milli are leading the coordination of the upcoming exercises. Kochavi, in a commentary to the TV channel, clarified that countries are experiencing a “critical moment in time.” According to him, he demands “acceleration of the implementation of operational plans and cooperation against Iran and its terrorist puppets in the region.”

Earlier, the Prime Minister of the Jewish state, Yair Lapid, said that Israel is very concerned about the recent rapprochement between Russia and Iran, especially against the backdrop of events in Ukraine.