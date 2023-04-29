The Emirates News Agency said that this came during the ninth meeting of the committee, which witnessed a discussion of the general vision of the conference and its strategic priorities, and the most important achievements that have been made so far within the efforts made to prepare for hosting.



Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “As the host country for COP28, the UAE plays an important role in strengthening global consensus and consensus, and coordinating an urgent and comprehensive response in this crucial decade for climate action. The conference will be an important forum for heads of state, business leaders, and the civil and scientific communities.” Youth and all segments of society will witness the discussion of the progress made in global climate action, and the necessary measures to move from the stage of pledges to practical achievements by 2030 in line with the requirements of the Paris Agreement.



During the meeting, Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, President-designate of COP28 and Vice-Chair of the Committee, presented the key insights and findings of the COP28 Presidency’s global listening and outreach tour, which has so far included visits to India, China, Japan, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the United States. American.



The main high-level events in which Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber participated in the most recent phase of the tour included the G7 ministerial meeting on climate, energy and the environment in Sapporo, Japan, and the spring meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in Washington, DC.



Al-Jaber said: “In line with the vision and directives of the leadership, the UAE is applying a comprehensive approach in dealing with climate change as an environmental challenge and an economic opportunity that can be taken advantage of in a way that contributes to achieving prosperity and ensuring energy security in conjunction with reducing emissions. The conference team began working with all stakeholders to accelerate the adoption of a system It adopts the mindset of the business world, and achieves a balance between climate action and sustainable economic and social development. We will cooperate with all parties and segments of society to prepare and implement an effective agenda that contributes to achieving radical progress, simultaneously supports economic growth and climate action, and ensures that no one is left behind.”

He added: “The conference presidency will continue the global listening and communication tour, through which it sends an open invitation to the world to enhance cooperation, mobilize and unify efforts to accelerate progress across the basic pillars of climate action. We need to achieve a logical, gradual, fair and practical transition in the energy sector, and we support the development of international financing institutions and banks.” Multilateral development to allow more financing on concessional terms and at an appropriate cost, especially for the countries of the Global South and the communities most vulnerable to the repercussions of climate change, and we are committed to preparing a comprehensive agenda for the COP28 conference that provides everyone with the opportunity to express their views and priorities and contribute to the negotiation process.



For her part, Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Community Development and Youth Climate Pioneer at COP28, reviewed the positive feedback received by the International Youth Climate Delegates Program launched by COP28 last month during the “Road to COP28” event that was held in Expo City. Dubai led by youth, and included various segments of society, as it gathered more than 3,000 participants from all segments of Emirati society to raise awareness of the climate and mobilize all efforts in the Year of Sustainability.



The members of the committee were also briefed on the vision of the COP28 Conference of the Parties. The meeting included an overview of protocol and logistical services presented by Mohammed Al Junaibi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Protocol and Strategic Narration, and a briefing on security and operational affairs by Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of the State Security Agency in Dubai, and an explanation The transportation plan for the COP28 headquarters was presented by Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai.



The committee also received other briefings from each of Suhail bin Muhammad Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Maryam bint Muhammad Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.