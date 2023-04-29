Electricity tax sale ends | Electricity prices will rise for all Finns on Monday – this is how the change will affect your bill

The temporary reduction in VAT on the sale of electricity ends at the end of April, so the VAT on electricity sold in May will return to the former 24 percent. With HS’s calculator, you can see how it affects your own electricity bill.

Finns the price you pay for electricity will become more expensive starting in May, when the reduction in the value added tax on electricity established last winter ends at the end of April.

The price that has changed in the invoicing is only reflected in the June invoices.

At the beginning of December last year, the VAT rate applicable to the sale of electricity was reduced to ten percent from 24 percent. The temporary discount was justified by the rapidly rising general price level and especially the high energy price.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the temporary reduction of the VAT on electricity was aimed at reducing costs in the coldest period of the year, when household electricity consumption is at its highest.

The temporary VAT reduction applied to the sale of electrical energy, but not to the transmission of electricity.

Power the temporary reduction of value added tax was one of the support measures the government prepared last fall in case of rapidly rising electricity bills.

In addition, the government decided on a temporary tax reduction for income tax and an electricity subsidy intended for people with lower incomes.

According to the tax administration, you can get an electricity deduction if the electricity costs for the first four months of the year are more than 2,000 euros in total. The electricity deduction is 60 percent of those January-April electricity costs that exceed 2,000 euros.

Electricity reduction is the primary means of support. Electricity subsidies from Kela can be applied for by households suffering from high electricity bills and whose incomes are so low that they cannot take full advantage of the tax reduction.

Both electricity reduction and subsidy can only be obtained for electricity costs incurred during January-April.

On top of these, the consumer can still receive an electricity credit from the electricity bills of the winter months, which the electricity companies automatically deduct from the bills if certain criteria are met.

With the calculator below, you can see how the return of VAT on electricity to 24 percent will affect your own electricity bill.

Correction 29.4. 5:42 p.m.: The price of electricity will rise on Monday, not Tuesday, as the article’s title previously stated.