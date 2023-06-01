Barely 72 hours after the municipal elections were held, the mayor’s office of the Blanca City Council already has a guaranteed name: Pablo Cano Gómez, from the PP. The replacement at the head of the City Council, until now in the hands of the PSOE, will be possible thanks to the support that the popular will receive from the independent formation Blanca lo Primero, chaired by Francisco Javier Rodríguez ‘Pachi’, as he is known in the town.

Despite winning the elections and going up from four to six councilors, Pablo Cano’s team stayed one councilor away from the absolute majority, which is why they negotiated. “The unanimous priority of the local PP committee was to start talks with Blanca Lo Primero,” the future mayor of Blanca acknowledged on Thursday. The agreement between both parties was communicated to the president of the local PP, Jesús Cano, who in turn transferred it to the regional PP.

The meeting between Pablo Cano and Francisco Javier Rodríguez took place last Wednesday night in Blanca. «It was a calm meeting, and with a frank and sincere attitude. ‘Pachi’ told me that his priority was to support the most voted list and his intention was to support the PP in the legislature, “explained Cano. In addition, he praised the behavior of the BLP leader: “He has not demanded anything from us and he has not minded negotiating, since his intention is to integrate into our project, since he wants to work for his people.”

For his part, the elected councilor of Blanca lo Primero, a nurse at the Lorenzo Guirao de Cieza hospital, reiterated that “we broke ties with Podemos seven years ago and now we are an independent and transversal party.” For this reason, he justified his support for the PP because “it is the best option for Blanca and that is how my team has understood it.” Both protagonists agreed when pointing out that “it is a common project and teamwork.” For this they will meet next week to go outlining more details.

The political career of Pablo Cano, 42, began more than twenty years ago in New Generations of the PP. In 2015 he was part of the candidacy headed by Rafael Laorden. The motion of no confidence presented by the PP in 2016 together with Blanca Puede to evict the socialist Pedro Luis Molina from the mayor’s office went ahead, but the PP proposed Ester Hortelano, who was number three, instead of Cano, who was going number two. Later, in 2018, he went to Madrid to become the chief of staff of the secretary general, Teodoro García, until the crisis in the PP that caused the resignation of the ciezano along with Pablo Casado.