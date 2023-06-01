This 2023 has become the year of royal weddings within the royal family of Jordan. Less than three months ago, Princess Iman of Jordan, the eldest daughter of Kings Abdullah and King Rania, married the Venezuelan financier of Greek origin Jameel Alexander Thermiotis in Amman. Today it was the turn of Prince Hussein (28 years old), heir to the Jordanian throne, who married this Thursday afternoon with the Saudi architect, Rajwa Al Saif (28 years old), daughter of businessman Khalid Al Saif and a cousin of King Salman of Saudi Arabia. And they have done it in an intimate ceremony —although broadcast on television—, in which they have been surrounded by family and members of European royalty, including Juan Carlos I and Doña Sofía.

The young couple made their engagement public last August, an announcement that caught many by surprise. Queen Rania then affirmed, through her social networks, that she “did not believe it was possible to carry so much joy” in her heart. The marriage of the heir to the throne with a Saudi, even more related to the ruling house in Arabia, is a symbolically important step for the Hashemite royal family.

More information

Almost 10 months later, the wedding, celebrated according to the Islamic rite in the gardens of the Zahran palace, has brought together representatives of royal houses from all over the world in Amman, the country’s capital, something that did not happen with the wedding of Iman el last March. Being an heir to the throne, the appointment is again a new great meeting of royals after the coronation of Carlos III. On this occasion, Kings Emeritus Juan Carlos I and Sofía attended. Dressed in a cane and with a slow and unstable step, King Juan Carlos I, accompanied by Queen Sofía, has arrived at the ceremony accompanied by a third person. It was Vicente Garcia Mochales, Mochi, the head of the emeritus bodyguards in Abu Dhabi, who has helped him at all times to walk and climb the steps to the place where Rania and Abdalá were waiting for them. The emeritus kings have sat in the second row, along with the former sheikh of Qatar, Mozah Bint Nasser al Missned, and the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame. After the short ceremony, Don Juan Carlos has once again leaned on Mochi on his way to greet the newlyweds. Those who have not attended have been the current Spanish monarchs, the kings Felipe and Letizia, despite being invited.

Mr. Juan Carlos and Mrs. Sofía greet Rania and Abdalá from Jordan, upon their arrival at the wedding of the heir to the Jordanian throne, Prince Hussein, with Rajwa Al Saif.

Among the few invited to the ceremony have been many of the European crown princes. The first royals to arrive have been the princes of Wales, William of England and Kate Middleton, with whom the Jordanian kings have shared several minutes of conversation. Rania and Abdalá from Jordan have been in charge of receiving, one by one, the 150 guests at the ceremony. Then came Crown Prince Frederick of Denmark, accompanied by his wife Mary, who traveled to Jordan on behalf of Queen Margaret, convalescing after undergoing surgery to treat her back problems in February. The Swedish royal house has also been represented by the crown princess of Sweden, Victoria, accompanied by her husband Daniel de ella. There was no shortage of the kings of the Netherlands, Máxima and Guillermo —sitting in the front row during the ceremony—, as well as the crown princess Elizabeth of Belgium, who came accompanied by her father, King Felipe. One of the surprises of the afternoon was the attendance of Beatriz de York, eldest daughter of Prince Andrew of York, son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, together with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzila. The King of Malaysia and Sultan of Pahang have also attended with his wife, Queen Consort Azizah; and Jetsun Pema, Queen Consort of Bhutan.

A moment of the wedding of Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif in the gardens of the Zahran Palace in Amman. ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT (via REUTERS)

Beyond the royal houses, the American first lady Jill Biden has been another of the few guests at the wedding. On this occasion, she has not been accompanied by her granddaughter, as she did recently at the coronation of Carlos III, but she has attended with her daughter Ashley Biden.

The parade of guests began at 4:00 p.m. local time (one hour less in mainland Spain), at the Zahran Palace, residence until 1994 of Queen Zain al Sharaf, mother of King Hussein and grandmother of the current monarch. This is also the place where the wedding of kings Abdalá and Rania was held in 1993, which will be 30 years old on June 10. Such public displays, common among Western royals, are unusual in the Arab world, where details of their private lives are rarely shared.

The Prince and Princess of Wales greet the newlyweds after the ceremony. ROYAL HASHEMITE COURT (VIA REUTERS)

The bride, Rajwa Al Saif, has walked down the aisle on the arm of her brother-in-law, Prince Hashem, the youngest son of Abdallah and Rania of Jordan. Escorting the bride and in charge of placing the train of her dress from the Elie Saab firm, were the princesses Iman and Salma, sisters also of Prince Hussein, dressed for the occasion in military uniform. The ceremony did not last more than 30 minutes, exactly like Iman’s last March. After the wedding ceremony, officiated by the imam of the Royal Hashemite Court, Dr. Ahmed Al Khalaileh, the couple got into a convertible SUV, in which they greeted the onlookers who were waiting for them in the streets of the capital in their On the way to the Al Husseiniya Palace. In this second palace, a more massive reception will be held (it is estimated that there will be about 1,400 guests) and they will enjoy a banquet in honor of the couple.

Rajwa Al Saif arrives by car for his wedding to Prince Hussein on June 1, 2023, in Amman, Jordan. STRINGER (REUTERS)

This second palace houses the offices of King Abdullah, Queen Rania and also Prince Hussein. And a week ago it was the scene where the henna festival was held. On that occasion, Rania from Jordan became the hostess of the bride’s traditional bachelorette party. The women of the Jordanian royal family were present at the event, as well as other guests. The groom’s farewell, held this Wednesday 24 hours before the wedding, began with an intimate party attended by the closest relatives. But later, the celebration was completed with another much larger one: more than 4,000 male compatriots attended the event. King Abdullah gave Prince Hussein his wedding gift: an iron Hashemite sword that symbolizes justice and his future reign.

Beyond the preparations for the wedding, it has been a few weeks full of events for the Jordanian royal family: Princess Salma, the youngest daughter of the kings, graduated from the University of California in mid-May; A week ago, Prince Hashem, the youngest of four siblings, finished his high school studies in Jordan. “Guys, can we slow down a bit? Mom needs to get some air! ”, Rania from Jordan wrote along with the photos of the ceremony that she shared in your Instagram account, in which he tells his day to day to his 8.7 million followers.