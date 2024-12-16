Aitana (25 years old) has raised her voice through her social networks to deny rumors about alleged aesthetic touch-ups, which originated after a broadcast of the program ‘Fiesta’. In the television space, it was stated that the artist had been seen leaving a aesthetic clinic in Madrid, suggesting that a lip change may have been made.

With a clear and direct tone, the ‘Gran Vía’ singer shared her version on X (formerly Twitter). “That place is where I’m going to pluck my eyebrows, but nice try,” he wrote in response to the speculation. But he didn’t stop there, showing his exhaustion with the repetition of this type of rumors, he added: “I answer because I already you are very heavy with the topic. “I haven’t done anything (or punctured anything) to my face, Holy God.”

The program Telecinco not only followed in the singer’s footsteps, but also had the participation of a doctor specialist who analyzed images of Aitana, ensuring that the young woman “only had her lips done.” According to the doctor, it was normal for her lips to look more swollen after the supposed procedure. On the other hand, a collaborator suggested that the change in her face could be due to eyebrow microblading, but everything remained mere hypotheses.

Aitana’s forceful response soon went viral, with thousands of likes and comments from her followers supporting her. “Say it, queen”, “Shut up as always” or “Stay so authentic”, are just some of the messages of support that flooded the publication.









That place is where I’m going to pluck my eyebrows, but good try

and I answer because you are already very heavy with the subject. I haven’t done anything (or punctured anything) to my face, holy shit https://t.co/5lGtp5sxA3 — αitana (@Aitanax) December 15, 2024

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the former ‘Operación Triunfo’ contestant has faced similar rumors. In November 2023, during an interview on ‘La Resistencia’ with David Broncano, He denied having had any touch-ups aesthetic. At that time, he attributed the comments to the fact that, by wearing bangs, his eyebrows tend to go unnoticed, which generated confusion when they were visible in some images.

The incident shows how public figures like Aitana face a constant scrutiny about his physical appearance. Although her tone was direct, the singer made it clear that she will not allow these types of rumors to tarnish her career.