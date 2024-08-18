A new Marvel-themed season is underway in Fortniteand the Chapter 5 Season 4 – Final Destiny has a lot of interesting things to offer to battle royale players who are also fans of Marvel. This season features a new Battle Pass that includes skins for Gwenpool, War Machine, Shuri, Captain Jonesy, Mysterio, Emma Frost, and Peelverine (banana Wolverine, for the uninitiated).

But that’s not all. According to the well-known and historically reliable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR, a new skin for Spider-Man will be arriving in the Fortnite Store on Friday, August 23, featuring a high-tech suit inspired by the original version of the suit.Iron Spider. In addition to the Iron Spider skin, the collaboration will also include an emote, pickaxe, guitar, and weapon skin.