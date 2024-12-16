It’s now official: Aleix Espargaró, a self-confessed bicycle lover, is switching to cycling. The former Aprilia rider, who retired from the MotoGP World Championship in November, although he is still on the payroll as a Honda tester, will be the ambassador of the Lidl-Trek team from January 1.

The Granollers rider, after 20 seasons in the world championship, will join the American UCI WorldTour team in some of the most prestigious events on the calendar while promoting cycling to a wide audience. The Vuelta a Burgos, from August 5 to 9, could be the first race I run, in addition to some gravel tests.

“I am delighted to join the Lidl-Trek family, which hosts some of the best cyclists in the world. “I am excited to learn from some of the best riders and staff in the sport, push my limits and share this special journey with the fans,” said Aleix Espargaró in statements provided by the team.

“After a back injury forced me to stop running, I turned to cycling to recover and train. Over time, it became more than just a preparation, it is now my passion. Living in Andorra, I made friends with many professional cyclists, which inspired me to train at a higher level,” explains the 35-year-old from Granollers, married with two children, Max and Mia.

Aleix Espargaró usually goes out to train by bike with some of the professional cyclists who live in Andorra. Among them is Carlos Verona, former Movistar and Lidl-Trek rider for the second season.