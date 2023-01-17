PS Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 16:07



The Emergency Coordination Center answered a total of 44 calls on 40 matters related to the episode of winds between midnight this Tuesday and 2:20 p.m.

Most of the calls were related to objects collapsing or falling and the presence of obstacles on public roads. In Cartagena, the wind caused some coastal phenomena, although there is no evidence that the strong waves caused damage.

The municipality that registered the highest number of incidents related to the wind was Murcia, with nine cases registered, followed by Lorca, with eight, and Cartagena, with four.