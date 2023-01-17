Who is right between the knight and the lady? Some WhatsApp chats may prove it

During the last episodes of Men and women go on the air the case that was created following the attendance between Alexander and Paula. Regarding their knowledge, the two have provided two completely opposite versions. But who is right? Well, today some WhatsApp chats could prove who is lying and who is telling the truth.

All those who follow every day Men and women they could not help but notice that the rider Alessandro Sposito he showed interest in various ladies present in the female parterre. Among these the man decided to attend Paula Ruocco. Following their release, a real controversy arose.

After a long discussion at the study center Paola let herself go to one confession: she and Alessandro spent the night together. After revealing what happened, the lady also revealed that the knight he would have asked her not to confess what happened between the two.

According to Paola Ruocco, Alessandro would have asked her not to reveal anything about the night spent together because interested in other ladies of the female parterre. The knight, on the other hand, has a version completely opposite, claiming that there was some sort of agreement between him and the lady.

Following the different and conflicting versions by the two, the landlady Maria DeFilippi decided to show some clips of WhatsApp chats. Following what has been shown, Gianni Sperti has railed against her lady by addressing her these words:

Of course, I reported what we said yesterday does not mean ‘what we did yesterday.’ They talked about something!

According to the WhatsApp chats, therefore, it seems that the hypothesis of the knight Alessandro is the most accredited one. We just have to find out if the landlady will decide to still deal with the issue related to Alexander and Paula.