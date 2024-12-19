Extremoduro is one of the most important rock groups on the Spanish music scene. Despite ending his career in 2019, Their songs continue to play and earn the applause of the international public. And proof of this has been the reaction of a well-known American influencer.

The Killogic is a music producer with more than 25 years of career, although, until now, he had not met the group. “This is the first time I’ve heard them” has begun to explain in his YouTube video. Thus, very concentrated, the man could not help but follow the rhythm of the song with his head. The back door sidewalk.

As you can see in the video, the YouTuber shared an English translation to understand the lyrics. “I love it,” the man confessed with a big smile. “It’s very cool,” he highlighted, leaving his mouth open.

“I feel sublime listening to it. I really like that Spanish rock mixes all kinds of sounds, you never know what to expect“, he explained, “I don’t know how to explain it, but the Spanish sound is like a day at the beach.” Although, the most striking thing is that the video, originally published on YouTube, has gone viral on TikTok.

The video already has more than a million views and thousands of comments. “They are not rockers, they are poets”, “When Extremoduro plays, an adventure is about to come” or “I hope to hear it again for the first time” were some of the most notable messages.