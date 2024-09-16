Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to be responsible for a second assassination attempt against him, claiming that the rhetoric of both has incited the stroke.

During an interview on Fox News, the former president and now Republican candidate He said the suspect acted under the influence of the speeches of Biden and Harris .

Trump He assured that the alleged attacker “he believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harrisand acted accordingly”he told Fox News. “Your rhetoric is getting me shot” he added.

The President of the United States, Joe Bidenfor his part, asked for more resources for the Secret Service, “I think we may need more personnel,” he said at a press conference, requesting more money from Congress. Biden He also noted: “Thank God (Donald Trump) is fine”at the White House.

On social media, the president said the FBI had informed him that what happened at the golf club was being treated as “a possible assassination attempt” against Trump.

Kamala Harris She said she was relieved that her opponent in the election campaign was fine, condemned the attack and reiterated that there should be no place for political violence in the country.

What was the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump like?

The attack occurred when Trump I was at his golf club in Florida and shots were heard nearby. The Secret Service responded and detained a gunman, who was identified as Ryan Wesley Routh.

Routh He was already charged with illegal possession of weapons during his first hearing and could face up to 15 years in prison.

Ryan Wesley Routh. Photo AFP.

This is not the first assassination attempt against Trump; in July he had already faced one, when a young man shot him during a rally in Pennsylvania.