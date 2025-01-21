Finding parking can be a very complicated task, especially in big cities. Therefore, when drivers discover that someone has parked the car incorrectly, taking up two spaces, it is not surprising that they feel very angry. Such is the frustration that there are those who even mark the vehicle as a punishment, as has happened to a young Spaniard in Switzerland.

“I was delivering and I have left the car actually occupying two seats. But it took a minute: going up to the first floor and going down, and it was all empty. I have occupied two out of ten,” Oussama began to explain through his TikTok account.

And what he couldn’t have imagined was that when he returned from making a delivery, someone had left something on his windshield: “I get in, get out of the car and suddenly I see something on the windshield. What they have left me. “I just can’t stop laughing.”

However, instead of a fine, it was a little paper daughter where they explained how to “not step outside the lines.” “Many children have trouble staying out of the lines. Maybe coloring this turtle will also help you with your parking problems”you can read in the note. Thus, far from taking it the wrong way, the young man has given free rein to his creativity and decorated the turtle.

The video already has more than 375,000 views and hundreds of comments. Because, despite being a joke, many users have pointed out that it is not a fine, but rather another driver’s joke. “It’s not a fine, it’s a wake-up call. Probably from the building’s doorman” or “that fine is urgently needed here in Spain”, have been among the most notable messages.