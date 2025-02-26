Trump says he will not give Ukraine security guarantees despite the signing of the Minerals Agreement

The president of the USA, Donald Trump, said he will not give “more security guarantees to Ukraine” despite having reached an agreement with kyiv for the exploitation of minerals. His Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, has tried to link the firm with the agreement and will travel to Washington this Friday to address the issue.

“We are going to make Europe who does that [garantías de seguridad] Because they are his neighbors, but we are going to make sure everything goes well, ”said Trump. “The agreement is a kind of automatic security because nobody is going to do nonsense when we are there,” he added.

Zelenski has recognized on Wednesday that despite accepting the draft according to the US for the exploitation of minerals, he had not achieved security guarantees by Washington.

“I wanted to have a phrase about security guarantees for Ukraine, and it is important to be,” he said As collected by the BBC chain. Zelenski has pointed out that Friday will be “very direct” and ask him if the US will continue with his support for Ukraine.

Asked if he will withdraw from the agreement on the minerals if he does not achieve the aforementioned security guarantees, the present has indicated: “I want to find a path to NATO or something similar. If we do not get security guarantees, we will not have a stop the fire and nothing will work. Nothing”.

Zelenski’s prime minister, Denys Shymal, has said that The Ukraine government will not sign the mineral agreement if there are no guarantees. Donald Trump has confirmed Zelenski’s visit for this Friday.

In addition, Trump has indicated that the Minerals Agreement will allow the US to recover the money invested in attending Ukraine during the Russian invasion. “We have managed to make an agreement with which to recover our money and we will get a lot of money in the future.”