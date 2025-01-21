FC Bayern has signed midfielder Tom Bischof. As the Munich team announced on Tuesday, the 19-year-old talent is coming from TSG Hoffenheim on a free transfer in the summer. Last week, several media outlets reported about an impending change. The German junior international has a contract in Munich until 2029.

“Tom is an exceptional player who has incredible potential. A player who should face the competitive situation with us from summer onwards,” said Bayern’s sports director Max Eberl. Sports director Christoph Freund described Bishop as “one of the biggest German talents currently” and a “leader on the field”.

At Munich, Bishop could take the place of Leon Goretzka, whose future is still unclear. According to media reports, Bayern are also currently negotiating with goalkeeper Jonas Urbig from second division club 1. FC Köln.

Bischof, born in 2005, started this season after sporadic professional appearances in the past two years. He appeared 16 times in the Bundesliga, established himself in the starting line-up of relegation-threatened TSG from matchday four onwards and contributed two goals and two assists each. In the Europa League he was used in all six games.