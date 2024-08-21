A year after the announcement made on the stage of the Future Games Show, The Spirit of the Samurai he returned to show himself with a gripping Gameplay Trailerwhich you can view in the player inside this news item.
This is a side-scrolling action game with Metroidvania elements made in stop motiona technique rarely used in video games, but which guarantees a truly remarkable result, as we can see in the video below. The Spirit of the Samurai will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store during the autumn of this year.
Three characters against a horde of demons
In The Spirit of the Samurai we play as Takeshi, a Japanese samurai who has the task of protecting his village, targeted by an Oni intent on conquering territories with his army of undead tengu. In addition to Takeshi, we will also play as two other characters, namely Kodama, a minor but brave spirit, and Chisai, a warrior cat despite his adorable appearance.
In the game we will explore a world rich in Japanese mythology and folklore, including ruined villages, mountain caves, desolate cemeteries and more, while facing yokai, demons, undead and other creatures of Japanese tradition.
