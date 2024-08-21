A year after the announcement made on the stage of the Future Games Show, The Spirit of the Samurai he returned to show himself with a gripping Gameplay Trailerwhich you can view in the player inside this news item.

This is a side-scrolling action game with Metroidvania elements made in stop motiona technique rarely used in video games, but which guarantees a truly remarkable result, as we can see in the video below. The Spirit of the Samurai will be available on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store during the autumn of this year.