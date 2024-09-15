Presa Diretta: previews and services of the episode, tonight 15 September 2024 on Rai 3

Tonight, Sunday 15 September 2024, Presa Diretta will be broadcast in prime time, the new edition of the investigative journalism program broadcast on Rai 3 and hosted by Riccardo Iacona. Many topics will also be addressed in this episode, starting at 9:20 pm. Below are the previews and reports of the new episode of Presa Diretta, broadcast on Sunday 15 September 2024 at 9:20 pm on Rai 3.

In Veneto, super-equipped clinics and primary care centers where every service is only paid for. In Calabria, inadequate facilities and a regional debt that has not yet been quantified. Will the reform of differentiated autonomy greatly widen the North-South gap? “PresaDiretta” analyzes the contradictions of differentiated healthcare in the third episode of the season that will be preceded by a journey into disability.

“Aspettando PresaDiretta” talks about the insufficient attention of politics to the needs of people with disabilities and their families. A daily routine made up of medical visits, therapies, waiting lists, bureaucratic obstacles, lack of adequate support, recourse to private specialists. From Liguria to Lombardy, from Lazio to Campania, the care of approximately 3 million severely disabled people weighs largely on the shoulders of families. And in Italy, family caregivers are not entitled to contributions, holidays, sick leave. Their stories and the protests of associations calling for greater public investment are on the program. In the studio with Riccardo Iacona – to analyze the country’s shortcomings and the path to follow to guarantee autonomy and dignity – the athlete Martina Caironi, winner of three gold medals and four silver medals at the Paralympic Games, and the president of the National Coordination of Families with Disabilities Alessandro Chiarini.

At 9:25 pm, “PresaDiretta” deals with “Differentiated healthcare”. While the Government is preparing the financial maneuver, the territory is starting to deal with differentiated autonomy. “PresaDiretta” has collected the voices of yes and no to a reform that for those who wrote it will be zero cost while according to experts of Southern Italy such as Svimez 80 billion will be needed to eliminate the North-South gap. And again, a journey into Calabrian healthcare – in the facilities of Polistena, Palmi, Locri and Cosenza – between inadequate facilities and projects for new hospitals, a shortage of healthcare workers, balance sheets of healthcare companies never presented and a debt not yet quantified.

And then in Veneto, where private healthcare spending is among the highest in Italy. In Treviso you enter cutting-edge clinics and primary care centers, where all services are strictly paid for. But visibility is also given to the Veneto Public Health Coordination with its assistance centers to reduce waiting lists. Finally, the focus is on France, a country that, despite the growth of public debt in 2024, has chosen to increase healthcare funding to 8.7% of GDP. More modern facilities and equipment; increased salaries for doctors and nurses. Presa Diretta awaits you this evening, Sunday 15 September 2024, in prime time from 9:20 p.m. on Rai 3.