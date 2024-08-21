North Carolina, United States.- At his first outdoor rally since surviving last month’s assassination attempt, Donald Trump criticized comments made by former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama during the second night of the Democratic convention.

Trump briefly addressed the criticism, asking the crowd in North Carolina if they had seen the speech by the man he continues to call “Barack Hussein Obama.”

“I was attacking your President. And so was Michelle. You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to politics. Don’t get personal.’ And yet these people get personal all night long,” he said. “Do I have to keep sticking to politics?”

On Tuesday night, the convention showcased a double dose of Obama’s firepower, as the former President and First Lady attacked Trump, repeatedly calling him out by name.

“His limited and narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be black,” Michelle Obama said of Trump in a moving speech. She also referenced a comment he made in a June debate, when she asked, “Who’s going to tell him that the job he’s currently seeking might be one of those ‘black jobs’?” Barack Obama mocked Trump’s obsession with the size of his crowds, calling Trump “a 78-year-old billionaire who hasn’t stopped complaining about his problems since he came down his golden escalator nine years ago.” “It’s been a constant stream of complaints and grievances that’s actually gotten worse now that he’s afraid of losing to Kamala,” the former president said. Trump also criticized Vice President Kamala Harris’ approach to national security. “The world is on fire and Kamala and Biden have brought us to the brink of World War III,” Trump said, blaming the current White House for the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan and the wars between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas. He spoke at the North Carolina Aviation Museum and Hall of Fame from behind a podium surrounded by bulletproof glass panels that formed a protective wall along the stage, part of heightened security measures intended to keep Trump safe after his narrow escape from a Pennsylvania gunman on July 13. Storage containers were placed around the perimeter to create additional walls and block sight lines. Snipers were positioned on the venue’s rooftops, where old airplanes stood behind the podium and a large American flag hung from cranes. The event, which is being billed as focused on national security issues, is part of Trump’s weeklong series of counterprogramming to the Democratic National Convention, which is being held in Chicago. Allies have been urging him to focus on policy rather than personal attacks as he struggles to adjust to running against Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Trump was joined Wednesday by his running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, who introduced Harris as a candidate selected by power brokers rather than voters and criticized his vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, before Trump took the stage. “What won’t Tim Walz, the hero of Stolen Valor, lie about?” Vance, who served for four years as a Marine, asked the crowd. Trump has spent the week visiting battleground states in his most active week of campaigning since the Republican primary. Reflecting the importance of North Carolina in this year’s election, this is Trump’s second trip to the state in the past week. Last Wednesday, he was in Asheville, North Carolina, to deliver a speech on the economy.