Recently, A new call for applications for the Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program was opened, for which the state reimburses a portion of the transaction cost to those who sign up for the initiative. In order to access, it is necessary to meet a certain number of requirements, which include that the vehicle cannot come from another location in the United States.

According to a document displayed on the official site, the new call opened on November 1 and will be available until January 31, 2024. If you meet the program requirements, Applicants will receive a refund of US$1,500 for electric motorcycles and US$4,000 for any other type of electric vehicle. This applies to models that run entirely on electricity and not to, for example, hybrids.

How to claim a $4,000 electric vehicle rebate in Illinois

Although the call will remain open for several more weeks, the state called on residents to sign up as soon as possible, since the program run by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency generated a lot of interest and there are limited funds allocated to this initiative.

The application is available on the state’s official website and, to be completed, must be accompanied by the following documentation: proof that the transaction was made with an authorized Illinois dealer, proof that the purchase has already been completed, copy of the state vehicle registration and IRS form W-9 or W-8.

Illinois offers rebate to electric vehicle buyers

Requirements to request a refund of US$4,000 for electric vehicles in Illinois

Those who apply to receive the benefit must reside in Illinois both at the time of purchasing the electric vehicle and when requesting the refund. The purchased vehicle must be transferred by a seller licensed by the Secretary of State and must not have participated in the program in previous calls. In addition, the presentation must be made within the first ninety days from the acquisition and the buyer is required to have the vehicle in his or her possession for one year.