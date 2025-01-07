



The year was 1968. Richard Nixon became president of the United States, the Beatles released the ‘White Album’ and in the 3M laboratories a chemist named Spencer Silver (1941-2021) was about to “screw up” the way more…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only