Elon Musk He has become a protagonist for Europe and not only because he has become a direct advisor to Donald Trump and because he will be part of his new government structure in the United States: many European governments see the owner of X as a danger to democracyand this has been made clear in recent hours by some countries such as France, Norway and the United Kingdom, which accuse the American magnate of fueling hate speech, promoting misinformation and being “reactionary” at a time marked by instability in the world.

For example, the French president, Emmanuel Macron has singled out Musk for, he said, “supporting a new reactionary international” and to interfere in the elections of other countries, such as Germany. “Ten years ago, if you had told us that the owner of one of the largest social networks in the world would support a new reactionary international and intervene directly in elections, including Germany, who would have imagined it?” he asked during a speech before the annual conference of French ambassadors.

“We must achieve an agenda to defend democracy,” with counterpowers, warned the French leader, and also warned that large technology companies, while offering new possibilities, are also making states feel threatened by their growing power. . In this sense, he commented that Musk’s dynamics are especially negative given “the disorder” that exists in the world right now. Faced with this situation, he extended his hand to the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, ensuring that the future tenant of the White House “knows that he has a solid ally” in France.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer took a similar position regarding Elon Musk. In a speech given this Monday before health workers to detail changes in public health, the chief executive was asked about the recent messages posted by Musk on his social network X, in which, among other things, Says Phillips should be “imprisoned” for his response to gangs that sexually abuse children in this country. In these messages, the South African tycoon also refers to the Secretary of State for Safeguarding, in charge of protection and violence against women and girls, as an “apologist for genocide by rape” and calls her an “evil witch”, accusations that the British Health Minister Wes Streeting described this Sunday as “shameful defamations.”

The attacks began after Phillips rejected a request for the Government to lead a public investigation into child exploitation activity detected in the English town of Oldham. As Starmer said in his speech when asked about the controversy, “those who spread lies are not interested in the victims.”

Norway He has also jumped on that dynamic to confront Musk. Its prime minister, Jonas Gahr Store, was concerned this Monday by the technology billionaire’s recent comments about the political situation in other countries such as Germany. “I think it’s worrying that a man with enormous access to social networks and great economic resources, he gets so directly into internal affairs from other countries. “This is not how it should be between democracies and allies,” Store argued to Norwegian public television NRK.





For example, Musk also rated the president of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, as an “undemocratic tyrant”after he spoke out against outside influence during a speech on the dissolution of the Bundestag or Lower House. “If we saw something like this in Norway, I hope and assume that a united Norwegian political class will warn and condemn that,” said Støre about a hypothetical interference by Musk in the electoral campaign of this Scandinavian country, which will hold general elections on September 8.