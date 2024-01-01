Italy's oldest man of Tripoli, Giannini, died at the age of 111. The Cechina mayor's office announced this on December 31.

“Today at 9:30, at the age of 111, Tripoli Giannini, known to everyone as Tripolino, the longest living man in Italy, died. <...> The Chechin community also, on behalf of all townspeople, expresses heartfelt condolences to his son Romano and his family,” says the city hall’s Facebook page (belongs to the Meta organization, recognized as extremist in the Russian Federation).

Giannini was 111 years and 133 days old. He died at his home in Cecina, Tuscany. Giannini was the second oldest man in Europe after Andre Ludwig, a Frenchman who is 75 days older.

Giannini was born in Cecina on August 20, 1912. In his youth, he served in the ranks of the Italian Bersaglieri riflemen, and after returning from the army, he took up farming and then worked in a vegetable shop. The man survived two world wars and two pandemics – the Spanish flu and COVID-19. In April 2021, Giannini became the oldest person in Italy to be vaccinated against coronavirus.