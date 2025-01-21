Last weekend, we experienced one of those earthquakes to which the UFC, the largest mixed martial arts league in the world, is accustomed to reacting in the best way. But they are still tremors. At UFC 311, the main fight was scheduled for the confrontation between the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachevagainst the number one contender in the ranking, Arman Tsarukyan. But one day before the fight took place, the latter fell out of the fight, citing a back injury that was exacerbated by the weight cut.

The American promoter had to move all its machinery to save the ‘main event’ and for Makhachev, who had been preparing his fight for several months, to continue leading the card. No sooner said than done. The Brazilian Renato Moicano, number 10 in the ranking, had a fight scheduled against number 9, Beneil Dariush, so it was decided to leave the American without a fight (after paying a good amount of money) and for Moicano to be the one who had the opportunity to fight. dispute the title against Makhachev. The result? Fast-track victory for the Russian.

Given this scenario, a question arose that everyone was asking: Would Arman Tsarukyan still have his chance directly for the title against Makhachev in his next fight? The president and CEO of the UFC, Dana White, cleared our doubts after the event. «(Tsarukyan) will not have the next opportunity for the title. “He has to work to fight for the title again.”said the top manager in this regard. And what is the same, the Armenian enters the ‘freezer’ after having lost his opportunity, even if it was due to an injury, opening new horizons for those who come behind.

And within that perspective, the possibility appears that this year the lawsuit between Topuria and Makhachev will end up being closed, which would be, without a doubt, one of the biggest fights in the history of the company. Although, a priori, the UFC’s plans are for El Matador to make one more defense of his title against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314 in Miami, in April, the Spanish-Georgian team will push because, if Makhachev asks for an opportunity for the welterweight title, give Topuria the chance to fight for an interim lightweight title. The scenario is complicated but, in this way, the most anticipated fight by mixed martial arts fans could end up taking place.