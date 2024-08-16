The Amazon offers today they allow us to purchase a copy of the Blu-Ray of Dune: Part 2. The product is now at the lowest historical price for the platform, with a -21% compared to the median price and a -7% compared to the lowest recent price. You can see all the details reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
The median price is €18.89, while the lowest recent price is €16.09. The current price has been available for a few days and is the first real discount offered for the Blu-Ray, which is sold and shipped by Amazon.
What is Dune: Part 2 about?
The film follows the events of Paul Atreides who, after the events of the first film, finds himself among the Fremen of the desert waiting to take revenge on the Harkonnens. There he learns to live and fight as a true Fremen and together with his mother cultivates a cult of his person, as he is seen as a sort of messiah.
Dune Part 2 covers the events of the second half of the first novel of the literary saga by Frank Herbert. It will be followed by a third film that will be based on the second novel and will close Paul’s story on Arrakis. The film lasts 2 hours and 46 minutes. The main characters are played by Timothée Chalamet (Paul) and Zendaya (Chani). The director is Denis Villeneuve.
