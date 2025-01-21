CaixaBank puts the foot on the accelerator in mortgage matters and shatters objectives. The entity granted more than 14,000 million euros in 2024 in loans for home acquisition, a magnitude that represents a year-on-year growth of more than 50% and is equivalent to taking 25.6% of the market share.

The evolution went from less to more during the year. The new production expanded its expansion from year-on-year increases of 24.1% in the first quarter accounts, to 42.8% in June or 55% as of September with a return to the growth of the stock after the decline suffered by the market as a whole as the demand for these loans fell due to the vertical increase in interest rates by the European Central Bank (ECB).

The entity had focused on housing financing in its 2021-2024 strategic plan, setting the ambition of increase mortgage production by 50% in the three yearsoy raise your quota in new production from the average 17.3% achieved during the 2019-2020 plan to 20%a threshold that has long been surpassed.

For the period 2025-2027, it aims to achieve cumulative annual growth of 2%, increasing its presence and services in its own and third-party digital channels and enriching the proposal of sustainable products. Its ambition is to maintain the quota level above 25%, and strengthen the complementary catalog of products and services associated with the “home ecosystem,” the entity indicated.

In the latest presentations of results, the bank’s CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, predicted that financing would pick up speed thanks to the push of new demand as the early repayment of loans had already normalized after families adjusted the price of their mortgages to the Euribor and thanks, also, to the “strong migratory flow”, with the consequent demand for housing.

The bank takes more than a decade prioritizing the prescription of fixed loans “for its simplicity, transparency and protection against rate increases” that it grants to its holders, the entity indicated. Of the total operations signed during 2024, Around 80% were loans granted at fixed rates, and 13% were formalized with green mortgages.

The fact that it has placed emphasis on the fixed rate in recent years to help the client protect their payment against fluctuations in the Euribor means that around 40% of their outstanding portfolio today is made up of fixed mortgages. Your offer is made through the product HomeEasy and of the Imagin Mortgagewhich finance up to 80-90% of the appraised value with repayment terms of up to 30 years.

Last year, 13% of the loans were signed with “green” mortgages, which allow their holders to access advantageous conditions if the property meets certain efficiency standards. Its catalog of “sustainable” solutions includes Efficient Mortgage, a product that allows you to include, along with the loan to buy the home, the necessary financing to undertake reforms to obtain energy improvements such as changing windows or installing insulation.

The bank detailed that it has also helped 57,000 clients to refinance or adjust the conditions of the loan to obtain relief in amortization installments in the face of the rise in the Euribor, taking advantage of the Code of Good Mortgage Practices.