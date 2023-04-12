The State Public Prosecution clarified, through a film material that it published today on its social media accounts, the penalty for the crime of concealing the items obtained from a crime.

The Public Prosecution indicated that, according to Articles 456 and 457 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 issuing the Crimes and Penalties Law, whoever possesses or conceals items obtained from a crime with his knowledge of that and without having participated in its commission, shall be punished with the penalty prescribed for the crime that he knows it is. have obtained from it.

If the offender does not know that the items were obtained from a crime, but he obtained them in circumstances that lead to the belief that their source is illegal, then the penalty shall be imprisonment for a period not exceeding (6) six months and a fine not exceeding (20,000) twenty thousand dirhams, or one of these two penalties.

The lawsuit also expires with the lapse of the original crime lawsuit from which the things were obtained through reconciliation..and the court must rule to return if the things are public money.

Under the provisions of the previous article, the offender shall be exempted from the penalty if he notifies the judicial or administrative authorities of the crime from which the items were obtained and the perpetrators thereof before their detection.

