Chihuahua’s Roberto Fierro Villalobos International Airport continues to fall short of the number of passengers it handled last year and in July, when the summer vacation period began, and has registered an annual decline of 1.9 percent in users, marking its fifth consecutive drop.

The monthly report of the Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA) revealed that, in the seventh month of the year, the air terminal served 169,994 passengers, which implied a fall of 1.9 percent compared to the 173,254 reported in the same period of the previous year.

The number of passengers transported on domestic flights decreased by 4.6 percent, from 160,307 users in July 2023 to 152,915 in the same month this year.

In contrast, international passenger traffic increased by 31.9 percent, climbing from 12,928 users in July of last year to 17,079 last month.

In the cumulative period from January to July, a total of 1,054,520 users traveled through the airport, which represented a drop of 1.9 percent compared to the 1,074,611 reported in the same period in 2023.

The Director of Economic Development and Competitiveness, José Jordán Orozco, attributed these figures to the fact that flights have been reduced both nationally and internationally, due to the maintenance of aircraft used by airlines and a reorganization of routes.

This, he said, has affected the movement of flights as there are fewer planes available, which has impacted the flow of passengers. However, he mentioned that planes always arrive and depart from the city when they are full.

“There is a lot of demand, but the supply of available aircraft is not sufficient,” he said.

OMA Group reported that the number of total passengers transported at its 13 airports during July decreased by 4.2 percent compared to the number recorded in the same period in 2023.

Domestic passenger traffic decreased 6.2 percent and international passenger traffic increased 10.7 percent. Excluding Acapulco Airport, whose fate reflects the impact of Hurricane Otis, terminal passengers at the remaining 12 airports operated by OMA registered a decrease of 2.8 percent in July.