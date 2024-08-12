With more than $1.5 billion dollars raised at the box office, Inside Out 2 is one of Disney and Pixar’s most successful productions. So it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to hear that there are already plans to expand this property. While we don’t have any information on a third film at the moment, during last weekend’s D23 presentation, it was confirmed that An animated series for Disney+ featuring Ridley’s emotions is already in developmentand will be available next year.

During D23, Pixar announced Dream Productionsanimated series from the Inside Out universe. This show takes place between the events of the two films already available, and will give us a look at Ridley’s dreams, and the way her emotions react to these events. Along with this, the first official look at this production has been shared.

Dream Productions will arrive on Disney+ sometime in 2025Unfortunately, there is no specific release date at the moment. Let’s remember that this is not the first time Disney has approved a spin-off series of its most successful films. The most famous case of this is Monsters at Workwhich continues the story of Monster Inc.albeit with a completely new cast.

Although the details are still unclear, it is likely that Dream Productions is focused on a new cast of characters, with the occasional appearance of emotions we already know. We can only wait. Remember, Inside Out spin-off series coming to Disney+ next year.

It’s nice to see Inside Out, one of Disney and Pixar’s most exciting properties, get a chance to grow. Considering the success of the sequel, it’s quite likely that the companies are already working on a third film, but before that we’ll see a series, which is clearly a response to the smashing success of Inside Out 2.

