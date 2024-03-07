Of course, it won't escape most people's attention that the song in the trailer is “Tank!”, composed and arranged by the great Yoko Kanno.

That skins were about to arrive Cowboy Bebop in Overwatch 2 it was well known, but that the trailer We didn't expect it to be so beautiful to present the collaboration. It basically takes up the opening theme of the anime, but does so with great attention to detail, making you want to play it straight away. Too bad that for the skins we still have to wait until March 12th, the day which will also mark the start of the Season 9 . Anyway, let's watch the video.

Who are the skins for?

The trailer also reveals some details about the collaboration, viz which characters the skins will go to: Cassidy will get the skin of Spike, the protagonist of the anime series, while Sombra will get that of Ed. Ashe will be Faye Valentine, while Mauga will be Jet Black. The last skin of the collaboration is that of Ein (the dog), which will be given to Wrecking Ball. The latter will be free for all players and will be available at the start of the event.

In any case, on March 11th the skins will be shown in detail. The collaboration event will also introduce other cosmetic content, such as emots, intros and more. The latter will also be shown next week. Let's hope the prices aren't prohibitive.

For the rest, we remind you that Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play hero shooter, available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series