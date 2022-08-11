Washington is committed to the implementation of the Strategic Offensive Arms Treaty (START-3) jointly with the Russian side. This was announced on Thursday, August 11, by Deputy Head of the Press Service of the US State Department Vedant Patel during a daily briefing.

“The United States is committed to the New START. As the president noted [США Джо] Biden, now more than at any time since the Cold War, we must work to reduce the risk of an arms race or a new nuclear escalation,” Patel said.

This is how he commented on the assertion of the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Ryabkov, that the US notification of the intention to conduct inspections on the territory of the Russian Federation in the near future is a “trigger”. As a result, after this statement, Russia was forced to make an emergency decision to temporarily withdraw its facilities from activities under the New START.

On August 8, Moscow notified the White House of the temporary withdrawal of its facilities from START inspections due to “Washington’s persistent desire to implicitly achieve a restart of inspection activities on conditions that do not take into account existing realities.”

On August 1, Biden announced the readiness of the American side to discuss with Russia a new arms control system that would replace the START-3 signed in 2011. The White House would like to sign a new document with Russia to replace the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms, but there is no time frame for resuming dialogue with Russia on strategic stability.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that Moscow has repeatedly spoken about the need to start negotiations with the United States on the extension of START-3 as soon as possible. According to him, there is little time left to extend the contract.

Russia and the United States signed the START-3 treaty in 2010 for 10 years, it entered into force in 2011. The agreement provided for the reduction of each of the parties deployed nuclear warheads to 1,500, and intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and strategic missile-carrying bombers to 700.