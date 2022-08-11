View of the plenary session of the Latvian Parliament, this Thursday / ep

AG Thursday, August 11, 2022, 9:05 p.m.



The Latvian Parliament declared Russia a “State Sponsor of Terrorism” on Thursday and considered its actions in Ukraine to constitute “genocide” against the Ukrainian people.

In its statement, published on its website, the Latvian Parliament “recognizes Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism”, and called on other countries to express themselves in the same vein.

The deputies said they considered “terrorism” and “selective genocide” Russia’s “violence committed against civilians to achieve political objectives.”

According to lawmakers, Russia particularly uses internationally banned munitions to “instill fear and kill civilians.”

Russia “uses suffering and intimidation as a tool in its attempts to demoralize the Ukrainian people and armed forces, and paralyze the functioning of the state to occupy Ukraine,” the statement stressed.

Parliament called on the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian and Belarusian cities.

Latvian MEPs stressed that the Russian invasion was carried out “with the support and involvement of the Belarusian regime”, and called on the international community to impose the same sanctions on Belarus as on Russia.