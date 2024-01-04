The reactions continue in Colombia, after what Barranquilla lost the headquarters of the Pan American Games 2027after the decision of Panama Sports for not receiving the money on the stipulated dates.

This time it was the turn of the Olympic medalist Mariana Pajon, who sent a strong message through his social networks analyzing the controversial decision of Panama Sports and demanding Government and to the entities that recover the headquarters of the Pan American Games 2027.

Today with a broken heart I start to think: who loses by not holding the Pan American Games in Colombia? The answer is: WE ALL LOSE

“I took a few hours to analyze what happened with what were our Games Pan American Games Barranquilla 2027. Sport in its essence is synonymous with unity. When the team scores a goal we all hug each other regardless of differences, when a Colombian goes for a medal we all push from here with all our energy, when the anthem plays on some podium, we all sing it with national love. Today with a broken heart I start to think: who loses by not holding the Pan American Games in Colombia? The answer is: WE ALL LOSE,” the Colombian, gold medalist in London 2012 and Rio 2016, began by saying.



“We lose international visibility, We lose the possibility of income for tourism sectors and local economies, we lose in adaptation and construction of sports venues for new generations, we lose international training for many athletes, “We lose international credibility, we lose the possibility of showing the best of Colombia, we lose the possibility of employment and social impact, we lose the possibility of uniting many Colombians in a cause, we lose the future,” he explained.

“I invite everyone to recover that nature of sport: that union through TEAMWORK, this is not the time to tear clothes and throw dirty water, it is time to come back, for that everyone (athletes, sports leaders, media, businessmen, national government and local governments, Panam Sports, etc.) we must sit down and find a way to recover the headquarters: The 2027 Pan American Games have to be in Colombia!“, concluded the Colombian.

