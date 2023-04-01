All set for the Atletico Madrid of “El Cholo” Simeone is measured against him Betis from teacher Manuel Pellegrinifor duties of the highest Spanish competition; The league. Everything will be corresponding to the day number 27. It won’t be an easy game, especially since both teams are recognized for being very intense in their game and both have a great responsibility and that is to keep adding to continue climbing the standings. In the case of Betis, there is a certain need to get the three points since the European places are waiting. Next, we review what would be the possible lineup that SImeone will draw with Atlético de Madrid to face Betis.
BY – Jan Oblak: The one of the team. Without a doubt, Jan Oblak will start against Betis not only because he already has his position assured, but because he is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and a guarantee for the ‘mattress’ team.
LI – Yannick Carrasco: With the intention of transitioning as a winger, we will most likely see the Belgian on the left side of the game.
DFC – Beautiful: The first in the rear of three central defenders would be Mario Hermoso, to correct and cut the opponent’s game with physical power.
DFC – Gimenez: The second in this defense will most likely be the Uruguayan. His ability to lead the defensive line already leaves him immovable for “El Cholo”.
CBD – Savic: And finally, the last of the three center backs, Savic. With his experience and lucidity to play from the bottom, he will very surely start against Betis.
RB- Nahuel Molina: To close the back line, the Argentine winger Molina. A very good game and in the transition it is always important. Quite possibly he is the owner.
MC – Llorente: To compose the trivote in the gestation area, we will most likely see Llorente form part of this sector. A solid chip in defense and with skills when starting from the bottom.
MC-Koke: One of those that could not be missing if it is available is Koke. He is an established leader on the team and the guy who usually starts the cycle on any play.
MC – Rodrigo DePaul: He is not a regular starter, but whenever Simeone decides to put the world champion, Rodrigo De Paul, he always leaves his skin. According to the complexity of this match, we will most likely see it.
DC – Alvaro Morata: As the first striker, we will most likely see Morata in the starting eleven again, after Memphis’ injury with the Dutch team.
ST – Antoine Griezmann: And to close the pair in attack, the French star Antoine Griezmann could not be missing, who is being one of the best players of the season.
