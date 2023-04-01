After giving up the all-Japan arcade market by giving it to Genda Inc. who revitalized them under the GiGO brand, SAWthe popular home of the blue hedgehog Sonic and of the saga of Like a Dragon, has decided to invest by acquiring the majority shares of a company totally unrelated to the videogame sector. It’s about Holda brand known to the most solitary Nippophile onanists that has brightened the evenings of thousands and thousands of aficionados since 2005.

We are obviously talking about erotic toys intended mainly for a male audience, from the most famous little eggs disposable ai masturbators more sophisticated. This is how SEGA, living up to his nameenters the sex toy market by force to revolutionize it, but with an eye to its longtime fans.

To celebrate its most famous brands, SEGA will launch a line of products that will have the colors and screen prints of Sonic the Hedgehog, Space Channel 5, Virtual Fighter, Shenmue And Like a Dragon, each depicting the most famous female heroine of each brand. The most nostalgic of arcades will instead be able to take home the classic red masturbator with the SEGA logowhich is so reminiscent of the old insignia of SEGA Clubsthe game centers that until a few years ago populated the streets of Tokyo and its surroundings.

Interviewed by the microphones of Dengeki Hobbies, Haruki Satomi — CEO of the company — said: “We can’t wait to take over the erotic games sector brought to success by Tenga, who officially joins our family today. In this way our fans will be able to keep thinking about our IPs and our brand even in the most intimate moments of their days. A SEGA for every occasion, if you will.”

