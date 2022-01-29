American actor Jason Momoa is in talks for a role in the next Fast & Furious movie. This is reported The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the publication, the Aquaman star may appear in the blockbuster as one of the villains. Negotiations are at the final stage.

In November 2021, Vin Diesel asked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on social media to return to the Fast & Furious franchise to film new installments. In his appeal, Diesel called his colleague “little brother” and admitted that for his children he will forever remain “Uncle Dwayne.” He emphasized that he made a promise to his late friend, actor Paul Walker, in which he vowed to put all his strength into creating the final part of the Fast and the Furious. Johnson responded to this in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter: “I laughed and laughed hard. I think everyone laughed at that.”