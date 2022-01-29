Sinaloa.- With regularly linear figures, the Évora region slightly raises its rates to this day, as Salvador Alvarado presented 57 new cases of Covid-19, while Mocorito it only registered 6 new cases and Angostura 22 new cases, figures that have not changed much in recent weeks.

Although there were 18 deaths in the state of Sinaloa, fortunately none of them belong to the municipalities of the Évora Region.

Similarly, the same regularity in registrations is maintained, since only in Salvador Alvarado 31 new registrations were authorized, in Angostura 17 were registered while in Mocorito 2.

After 701 days since the pandemic began, there has been an increase in numbers in recent weeks, since to date there are 46 active cases in Angostura, 162 active cases in Salvador Alvarado and 14 active cases in Mocorito, which which indicates a rise in infections in the region, which in turn is offset by the number of discharges.

However, in the Évora region, new positive cases of Covid-19 are suspected, while in Angostura they suspect 12 cases, in Salvador Alvarado 24 and in Mocorito there are still 9 suspects.