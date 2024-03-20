The Spanish under-23 football team already knows who its rivals will be in the group stage of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The Dominican Republic, Egypt and the country that emerges as the under-23 runner-up in the Asia Cup (AFC 2), will be the ones to compete with Spain the leadership of group C. The Asia Cup will be played between the end of April and the beginning of May, and the rival will be known on May 3. The draw was held in the French capital.

Led by Argentine Rogério Micale, the Africans are the U-23 runners-up on their continent and will compete in the Olympic tournament for the thirteenth time, in search of their first medal, after having been fourth on two occasions, Amsterdam 1928 and Tokyo 1964. Spain, champion In Barcelona 92, which will compete in its twelfth Olympic tournament, it will also play against the Dominican Republic, led by Ibai Gómez, who made it to the first Olympic tournament in its history thanks to its runner-up finish in the Concacaf U-20 Cup. If they overcome the group stage, Santi Denia's team will meet in the quarterfinals against rivals from group D.

Spain once again competes in the Olympic Games with its sights set on gold, after winning silver in Tokyo after losing to Brazil 2-1, with goals from Matheus Cunha and Malcolm, and the Spanish goal from Oyarzabal. With this result, the South American team repeated the title after taking first place in Rio 2016. The rest are divided into Group 1: France, United States, Asia-Africa (winner), New Zealand; Group 2: Argentina, Morocco, AFC3, Ukraine; Group 4: AFC1, Paraguay, Mali, Israel.

For its part, the women's team, which is playing the Olympic tournament for the first time and is one of the favorites after winning the last World Cup and the Nations League, will play the group stage against Japan, the winners of the Africa Cup and Brazil. The rest of the groups are made up of: France, Colombia, Canada and New Zealand, group A; United States, Germany, runners-up in the Africa Cup and Australia, B.

