Leaders from countries around the world will gather tomorrow at a nuclear energy summit to be held in Brussels to highlight the role of nuclear energy in addressing global challenges aimed at enhancing energy security and driving economic development, based on the historic recommendations of the COP28 summit hosted by the UAE.

The summit, hosted by the International Atomic Energy Agency, is headed by Alexander De Croo, Belgian Prime Minister, and Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the Agency, with the participation of about 30 countries.

The summit focuses on the topic of nuclear energy, which is attracting increasing attention from many countries because it can help reduce fossil fuel consumption while meeting the growing demand for low-carbon dispatchable electricity and in accordance with the historic recommendations of last year's COP28.

The Nuclear Energy Summit highlights this renewed momentum for nuclear power and will also provide a high-level forum to showcase solutions to some of the issues the sector faces in order to realize its full potential, including from an industrial perspective.