Madrid (AFP)

The Supreme Court of Justice in Madrid announced that it dismissed the case of Villarreal winger Alex Baena against Real Madrid and Uruguay national football team midfielder Federico Valverde on charges of assault, without following up on the latter.

And the investigating judge in Madrid in charge of the case said in a statement that “the alleged facts in the case are not proven.”

The facts that the attacking midfielder, Villarreal, reported to the police about Valverde, date back to the eighth of April, after the “Yellow Submarine” team defeated Real Madrid 3-2 at the “Santiago Bernabeu” stadium in the capital.

According to Baena’s account, which was described by the Spanish press, Valverde waited for his opponent in the parking garage where the coaches of the two teams were, and when a Villarreal player appeared, the Uruguayan international punched him in the face.

On the sports front, local newspapers reported a few days ago that the sports investigation judge had suggested stopping Valverde for five matches because of this assault.

The disciplinary body of the Spanish Football Federation must now decide on the proposal that, if implemented, Valverde will miss Real Madrid’s first five matches in the next season, which begins on August 13.