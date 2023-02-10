It was one of the best kept secrets. The pools pointed to some of the most publicized Spanish bridal firms, although said information was quickly denied by their own environment. And the bombing was revealed early this Thursday by the magazine of the Marchioness of Griñón. According to ¡Hola!, the Basque firm Sophie et voilà will be in charge of designing Tamara Falcó’s dress. A link that will finally be held on July 8 at the Palacio del Rincón and that, without a doubt, aims to become the social event of the year.

«We love Tamara because in addition to being a benchmark in fashion, she fits us as a modern woman with values ​​that perfectly identify our brand. It is a luxury that she has chosen us to make the most important dress of her entire life”, said Saioa Goitia, general director of the brand, to the magazine.

Saioa Goitia, CEO of Sophie et voilà; and Sofía Arribas, creative director of the firm. /



Sophie et voilà



As we have been able to read in the exclusive, «her designs of sober and minimalist silhouettes that are inspired by strong, elegant women with a very personal style fit perfectly into the profile of Tamara Falcó and are qualities that she wants to value. », which, according to Sofía Arribas, creative director of the firm, makes this one of the most important challenges of her career. “I want to make the perfect dress for the perfect bride.”

unstoppable trajectory



Sophie et voilà has a hundred international points of sale spread across Europe, Asia and the United States. Since Arribas’s creativity and Goitia’s management came together in 2016, her career has been meteoric and her presence on the main international catwalks as well as world-renowned ‘showrooms’ has been a constant.

It should be noted that the Basque firm based in Bilbao has been a stalwart of the San Sebastián Moda Festival (SSMF) since its first show in May 2018. The presentation of its collections at the San Telmo Museum and the Balenciaga Museum has been one of the issues most applauded by critics and public edition after edition. The relationship with the SSMF has gone further, even receiving the ‘Internationalization Award’ in the autumn-winter 2022 edition by the Department of Commerce of the Basque Government.