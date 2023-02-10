We are just a year away from the war in Ukraine after the invasion of the country by Russian troops. During this time, the military capabilities of each nation have been shown, which make use of all their resources to continue the battle.

The conflict has generated that so many tanks, satellites, drones and cybernetic intelligence are an important part of the war, which could be a strong point to tip the balance towards any command.

That is why the news announced by SpaceX, the aerospace company of Elon Musk It has generated uncertainty, as the company has recently announced that it will take measures to prevent Ukraine from using its Starlink satellites as an ally in the war.

The decision of the satellite internet service provider company founded by Elon Musk mentioned this was taken in order for Ukraine not to take advantage of the communications service to control drones and locate Russian troops.

According to the BBC, Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX’s director of operations, the company made this decision by mentioning that its intention was not for its satellite internet service to be used for effective war purposes during the war, since the service itself was not created. to be used for that purpose.

Despite this, the company reported that Ukrainian troops will be able to continue using Starlink for communication purposes.

It should be noted that Starlink is considered by Ukraine as one of its key pieces in the offensive, since a few weeks after the invasion of Russia, the government of Volodimir Zelenski requested the support of Elon Musk to enable satellite internet service in the region.