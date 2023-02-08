Although the Argentine fans and the members of the Argentine squad in Qatar 2022 continue to celebrate in every way possible the World Cup title won with Lionel Messi at the helm, football does not give rest and at the same time you have to focus on what will come.
For this reason, after a series of friendlies that the team led by Lionel Scaloni will play in 2023, The time will come for the debut in the South American Qualifiers, qualifying for the 2026 World Cup that will be jointly organized by the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Contrary to what many assumed, the world champion does not qualify directly for the next World Cup, so the Argentine team will have to play these Qualifiers like the previous ones, and there already seems to be a month confirmed for the start of the same.
According to the journalist Gastón Edul, the South American Qualifiers will begin in September 2023with the commitments of teams scheduled from the 4th to the 12th of that month with a maximum of two days for that period.
If the Qualifiers start in September, which for this opportunity will deliver six direct places and an intercontinental playoff, There will be six days that will be played in this 2023, since there will also be activity in October (9 to 17) and November (13 to 21).
#South #American #Qualifiers #World #Cup #start #date
