Sonora.- A message went viral on social networks video where an agent of the Criminal Investigation Ministerial Agency (AMIC) and a civilian they star in a lawsuit in full public thoroughfare after a road accident in hermosilloSonora.

He lawsuit was registered in Z Cubillas and Comonfort streets, in the Centenario neighborhood yesterday Tuesday, moments later the Sonora Prosecutor’s Office published a text about what happened on the official Twitter account.

“The Sonora Prosecutor’s Office analyzes the traffic circumstances that led to an altercation between the operator of a rental car and an eelement AMIC as a pedestrian”, reads the aforementioned social network.

“He agent, unarmed, derived from a car accident, has limited mobility in his arms and by medical prescription, since 2013, he was separated from operational work. You are assigned to guard a building of this type. prosecution . He is in the process of medical assessment to determine his possible employment pension,” added the Prosecutor’s Office.

We recommend you read:

The state agency also uploaded a video showing the agent and the civil clarifying the fact, the agent clarifies that it is not his intention to damage the image of the corporation and confirms that the fight it was for a car accident, In the end, he and the civilian involved shake hands.