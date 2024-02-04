MAt 15 he strived for knowledge, at 30 he was “self-confident” – he kept secret from posterity what was going on with Confucius when he was 20 years old. Which brings us straight to the social media platform Facebook: The social network started by Mark Zuckerberg turns 20 this Sunday.

And where others are in the prime of their existence at the age of 20, Facebook already seems to be at an advanced age when a lot of things are disappearing on many levels (not so much on the financial one). Now it should be noted that the market value of the parent company Meta of one trillion US dollars could certainly cope with an age-related decline, contrary to all market logic. And who knows whether Mark Zuckerberg won't be able to kidnap his three billion users into his boneless metaverse through some magical interface – but if you follow the developments on social networks, the signs of decline can hardly be overlooked.

Resterampe hour of agenda-driven riot aunts

Established platforms such as Tiktok, Instagram, X (Twitter), Reddit are still the showcases of the Internet. For a long time, their highlight was that they showed what real-world acquaintances had found on the Internet, in everyday life, in the world. These acquaintances now hardly play a role in the decoration of the shop window. It is becoming increasingly rare for content to find its way into the user's shop window that becomes relevant thanks to the thumbs up of their respective circle of friends, but rather content that – curated by often obscure programs – asserts its relevance by the fact that many users look at the stuff: engagement is the magic word. So on the networks the remaining rampage hour of agenda-driven riot aunts and uncles with more extreme political views is starting, while more and more users (moderate and extreme) are fleeing into private chat rooms and thus potentially creating new echo chambers (on Whatsapp, Telegram, Line).

However, these are not moderated and lead to the most stupid fake news still flourishing on the newly created micro-platforms (relevant Telegram groups often number hundreds of thousands). At the same time, news from established media hardly ever appears in the shop window. This doesn't seem to bother young people who say they only consume news there. Just look at video bloggers from Korea Fry toothpicks. Also puts you in a good mood. Back to Facebook. There is a nice expression for this in English: aged like milk.