Last Friday, the National Search and Rescue Centre, affiliated with the National Guard, successfully carried out, in coordination with Abu Dhabi Police, a medical evacuation mission for two people who were involved in a car accident in the Al Ain desert, which resulted in them sustaining minor injuries.

The search and rescue team, via the “Search and Rescue Plane,” was able to evacuate the two injured people from the accident site to Tawam Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.